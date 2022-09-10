Spring Bar Teton 10x10 Canvas Tent pt1.

This is a three part series on the canvas Teton Tent. I have used this tent for the past four years for camping. We have endured several rainstorms and kept dry. You do have to treat the seams with water repelent so the rainwater does not seep through the stitching. But besides that it has been a comfortable and hardy tent which will probably last the rest of my life as long as I take care of it.

For some reason the platform said my sixteen minute tent video was over 6 gb and I couldn't up load it in its completed format. So there is a part two and three.