Your Mind Makes It Real Part 2 - German New Medicine

The Reality of Health: How Your Mind Makes It Real - German New Medicine Explained
In this episode, we continue exploring the concept that the mind influences physical health, focusing on German New Medicine as introduced by Dr. Ryke Hamer. The discussion highlights how mental trauma can manifest as physical symptoms and diseases, suggesting that many ailments may originate from the brain rather than just physical causes. The script covers different physiological connections through a colorful analogy and explains how healing involves addressing mental and emotional conflicts. The narrative emphasizes the holistic nature of health, featuring insights into the body’s natural healing process and urging listeners to look into their personal histories for unresolved traumas that may contribute to health issues.
