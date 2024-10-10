Your Mind Makes It Real Part 2 - German New Medicine

The Reality of Health: How Your Mind Makes It Real - German New Medicine Explained





In this episode, we continue exploring the concept that the mind influences physical health, focusing on German New Medicine as introduced by Dr. Ryke Hamer. The discussion highlights how mental trauma can manifest as physical symptoms and diseases, suggesting that many ailments may originate from the brain rather than just physical causes. The script covers different physiological connections through a colorful analogy and explains how healing involves addressing mental and emotional conflicts. The narrative emphasizes the holistic nature of health, featuring insights into the body’s natural healing process and urging listeners to look into their personal histories for unresolved traumas that may contribute to health issues.





00:00 Introduction to Health and German New Medicine

00:51 The Mind-Body Connection

01:58 Understanding Disease and Symptoms

03:08 Dr. Hamer's Approach to Healing

04:23 The Role of Trauma in Illness

08:48 The Healing Process Explained

13:55 Exploring Skin Conditions and Their Origins

14:15 The Brain-Body Connection

14:39 Understanding the Cerebellum and Brainstem

15:23 Left-Right Brain Dynamics

15:42 Pericardium and Inflammation

15:58 Female Reproductive Health and Brainstem Issues

16:44 Trauma and Physical Symptoms

22:33 Common Symptoms and Their Meanings

24:06 Healing the Body, Mind, and Spirit

26:07 The Power of Mental Healing

27:41 Final Thoughts and Encouragement