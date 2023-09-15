In 2013, a brutal chemical weapons attack targeted civilians in Douma Syria.
A U.S. Inteligence report had warned the Whitehouse that Al Nusra Front were planning a Sarin attack, they also knew it wasn't Syrian chemicals used in the attack itself.
But Obama blamed Assad anyway @irishmaninrussia
Here's a few articles:
https://truthout.org/video/seymour-hersh-obama-cherry-picked-intelligence-on-syrian-chemical-attack-to-justify-us-strike/
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/06/25/will-get-fooled-seymour-hersh-welt-khan-sheikhoun-chemical-attack/
https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v35/n24/seymour-m.-hersh/whose-sarin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.