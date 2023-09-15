Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
In 2013, a Brutal Chemical Weapons Attack Targeted Civilians in Douma, Syria
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
955 Subscribers
25 views
Published 20 hours ago

In 2013, a brutal chemical weapons attack targeted civilians in Douma Syria.

A U.S. Inteligence report had warned the Whitehouse that Al Nusra Front were planning a Sarin attack, they also knew it wasn't Syrian chemicals used in the attack itself.

But Obama blamed Assad anyway @irishmaninrussia

Here's a few articles:

https://truthout.org/video/seymour-hersh-obama-cherry-picked-intelligence-on-syrian-chemical-attack-to-justify-us-strike/

https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2017/06/25/will-get-fooled-seymour-hersh-welt-khan-sheikhoun-chemical-attack/

https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v35/n24/seymour-m.-hersh/whose-sarin





Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket