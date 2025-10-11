"MY NAME IS ALEX" [THE ANTICHRIST] 😈

"MY NAME IS ALEX" 😈

“My Name is Alex” is the title of the latest ground breaking film by Xs in the Sky Films. Mystics and many who search out the scriptures feel that we are living in the time of the antichrist. One such Mystic and featured interviewee in this documentary who experiences stigmata and has been confirmed by the Catholic Church, Luz de Maria, believes the main Antichrist will be named Alex. She believes he will be a military member or politician, and he and others are currently working behind the scenes with the elites. Although we live in uncertain times with no assurance of when the end is really here, many have begun to prepare. The signs of the time reflect growing wars, doubtful of what is real, and believing what is not real. Currently, massive confusion plagues our nation and the entire world. Although the subject matter of the Antichrist and end times is extremely serious, the message that this film will convey is immensely important. Scripture states, “take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness but expose them.” The good news is that those who remain faithful to God our father and his statutes will prevail over the darkness and receive divine protection.

