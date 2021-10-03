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LOCKSTEP, part of a discussion with David Martin
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122 views • October 03, 2021
LOCKSTEP
GMO YOU AND NETANYAHU
MEET BIONTECH, THE GERMAN UPSTART BEHIND THE COVID VACCINE CRISPR TECHNOLOGY
Part of the Discussion found here;
Closing The Loop w/ David Martin & Emily Moyer Published October 1, 2021
https://rumble.com/vn7dc1-closing-the-loop-w-david-martin.html
BECAUSE YOU KNOW SOMETHING IS WRONG
RED PILL EXPO
https://redpillexpo.org/
GMO YOU AND NETANYAHU
MEET BIONTECH, THE GERMAN UPSTART BEHIND THE COVID VACCINE CRISPR TECHNOLOGY
Part of the Discussion found here;
Closing The Loop w/ David Martin & Emily Moyer Published October 1, 2021
https://rumble.com/vn7dc1-closing-the-loop-w-david-martin.html
BECAUSE YOU KNOW SOMETHING IS WRONG
RED PILL EXPO
https://redpillexpo.org/
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