No Christianity, No Freedom

Mike Johnson’s election as speaker of the House of Representatives triggered nonsensical, hateful anti-Christian diatribes among many media pundits. But Christianity’s role in restoring and preserving liberty in America is a necessary one. In this episode, Paul Dragu talks with The New American’s editor-in-chief, Gary Benoit, and John Birch Society research manager Christian Gomez about Christian values that are the foundation of liberty.
