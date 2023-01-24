Create New Account
1yr ago Canada Medicine Hat Alberta 1-24 22 Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates lauralynntyler
Live With Laura-Lynn Tylerhttps://rumble.com/vt7kc8-convoy-for-freedom-medicine-hat.html

https://www.lauralynn.tv/2022/01/convoy-for-freedom-medicine-hat.html


Convoy For Freedom - Medicine Hat


Mid-day of Day 2 and we find ourselves in Medicine Hat.

