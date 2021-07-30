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JESUS CHRIST is in Control: Not BIDEN (2021)
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150 views • July 30, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 78:1 A psalm of Asaph. O my people, listen to my instructions. Open your ears to what I am saying,
Psa 78:2 for I will speak to you in a parable. I will teach you hidden lessons from our past—
Psa 78:3 stories we have heard and known, stories our ancestors handed down to us.
Psa 78:4 We will not hide these truths from our children; we will tell the next generation about the glorious deeds of the LORD, about His power and His mighty wonders.
Psa 78:5 For He issued His laws to Jacob; He gave His instructions to Israel. He commanded our ancestors to teach them to their children,
Psa 78:6 so the next generation might know them—even the children not yet born—and they in turn will teach their own children.
Psa 78:44 For He turned their rivers into blood, so no one could drink from the streams.
Psa 78:45 He sent vast swarms of flies to consume them and hordes of frogs to ruin them.
Psa 78:46 He gave their crops to caterpillars; their harvest was consumed by locusts.
Psa 78:47 He destroyed their grapevines with hail and shattered their sycamore-figs with sleet.
Psa 78:48 He abandoned their cattle to the hail, their livestock to bolts of lightning.
Psa 78:49 He loosed on them His fierce anger—all His fury, rage, and hostility. He dispatched against them a band of destroying angels.
Psa 78:50 He turned His anger against them; He did not spare the Egyptians' lives but ravaged them with the plague.
Psa 78:51 He killed the oldest son in each Egyptian family, the flower of youth throughout the land of Egypt.
Psa 78:52 But He led His own people like a flock of sheep, guiding them safely through the wilderness.
Psa 78:53 He kept them safe so they were not afraid; but the sea covered their enemies.
Psa 78:54 He brought them to the border of His holy land, to this land of hills He had won for them.
Psa 78:55 He drove out the nations before them; He gave them their inheritance by lot. He settled the tribes of Israel into their homes.
Psa 78:1 A psalm of Asaph. O my people, listen to my instructions. Open your ears to what I am saying,
Psa 78:2 for I will speak to you in a parable. I will teach you hidden lessons from our past—
Psa 78:3 stories we have heard and known, stories our ancestors handed down to us.
Psa 78:4 We will not hide these truths from our children; we will tell the next generation about the glorious deeds of the LORD, about His power and His mighty wonders.
Psa 78:5 For He issued His laws to Jacob; He gave His instructions to Israel. He commanded our ancestors to teach them to their children,
Psa 78:6 so the next generation might know them—even the children not yet born—and they in turn will teach their own children.
Psa 78:44 For He turned their rivers into blood, so no one could drink from the streams.
Psa 78:45 He sent vast swarms of flies to consume them and hordes of frogs to ruin them.
Psa 78:46 He gave their crops to caterpillars; their harvest was consumed by locusts.
Psa 78:47 He destroyed their grapevines with hail and shattered their sycamore-figs with sleet.
Psa 78:48 He abandoned their cattle to the hail, their livestock to bolts of lightning.
Psa 78:49 He loosed on them His fierce anger—all His fury, rage, and hostility. He dispatched against them a band of destroying angels.
Psa 78:50 He turned His anger against them; He did not spare the Egyptians' lives but ravaged them with the plague.
Psa 78:51 He killed the oldest son in each Egyptian family, the flower of youth throughout the land of Egypt.
Psa 78:52 But He led His own people like a flock of sheep, guiding them safely through the wilderness.
Psa 78:53 He kept them safe so they were not afraid; but the sea covered their enemies.
Psa 78:54 He brought them to the border of His holy land, to this land of hills He had won for them.
Psa 78:55 He drove out the nations before them; He gave them their inheritance by lot. He settled the tribes of Israel into their homes.
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