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Criticism: The Truth About Bernie Sanders
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103 views • April 10, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3053/criticism-the-truth-about-bernie-sanders
Stefan addresses some of the responses to his recent "The Truth About Bernie Sanders" video - and the important facts many Sanders supporters seem to be missing.
Bernie Sanders is a Democratic candidate for President of the United States. Sanders spent 16 years as Vermont’s sole congressman in the House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.
Sanders has amassed considerable grassroots support relative to democratic frontrunner Hilary Clinton and is incredibly popular for his opposition to income inequality.
Promising to fight for a “progressive economic agenda that creates jobs, raises wages, protects the environment and provides health care for all,” the Senator is a formidable candidate in the democratic presidential primary.
The Truth About Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Yp1jUtcX8
Inheritance Tax vs. Jobs
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2014/09/the-economic-and-fiscal-effects-of-eliminating-the-federal-death-tax
http://nodeathtax.org/uploads/view/829/deathtaxfpcafbf.pdf
Health Care is Actually Really Cheap!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Zdqp22G_K4
The Myth of Scandinavian Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNtyV0CXfzU
Scandinavian Socialism: Dangers of the Welfare State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0hnA341AWE
Stefan Molyneux: Speech in Philadelphia. July 4th, 2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3_E0juInuA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan addresses some of the responses to his recent "The Truth About Bernie Sanders" video - and the important facts many Sanders supporters seem to be missing.
Bernie Sanders is a Democratic candidate for President of the United States. Sanders spent 16 years as Vermont’s sole congressman in the House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.
Sanders has amassed considerable grassroots support relative to democratic frontrunner Hilary Clinton and is incredibly popular for his opposition to income inequality.
Promising to fight for a “progressive economic agenda that creates jobs, raises wages, protects the environment and provides health care for all,” the Senator is a formidable candidate in the democratic presidential primary.
The Truth About Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Yp1jUtcX8
Inheritance Tax vs. Jobs
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2014/09/the-economic-and-fiscal-effects-of-eliminating-the-federal-death-tax
http://nodeathtax.org/uploads/view/829/deathtaxfpcafbf.pdf
Health Care is Actually Really Cheap!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Zdqp22G_K4
The Myth of Scandinavian Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNtyV0CXfzU
Scandinavian Socialism: Dangers of the Welfare State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0hnA341AWE
Stefan Molyneux: Speech in Philadelphia. July 4th, 2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3_E0juInuA
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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