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Criticism: The Truth About Bernie Sanders
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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103 views • April 10, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3053/criticism-the-truth-about-bernie-sanders

Stefan addresses some of the responses to his recent "The Truth About Bernie Sanders" video - and the important facts many Sanders supporters seem to be missing.

Bernie Sanders is a Democratic candidate for President of the United States. Sanders spent 16 years as Vermont’s sole congressman in the House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

Sanders has amassed considerable grassroots support relative to democratic frontrunner Hilary Clinton and is incredibly popular for his opposition to income inequality.

Promising to fight for a “progressive economic agenda that creates jobs, raises wages, protects the environment and provides health care for all,” the Senator is a formidable candidate in the democratic presidential primary.

The Truth About Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0Yp1jUtcX8

Inheritance Tax vs. Jobs
http://www.heritage.org/research/reports/2014/09/the-economic-and-fiscal-effects-of-eliminating-the-federal-death-tax
http://nodeathtax.org/uploads/view/829/deathtaxfpcafbf.pdf

Health Care is Actually Really Cheap!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Zdqp22G_K4

The Myth of Scandinavian Socialism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNtyV0CXfzU

Scandinavian Socialism: Dangers of the Welfare State
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0hnA341AWE

Stefan Molyneux: Speech in Philadelphia. July 4th, 2009
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3_E0juInuA

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berniesandersstefan molyneuxcriticismfreedomain
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