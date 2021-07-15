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I Will Show You The Things
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91 views • July 15, 2021
THANK YOU for watching my videos! http://Patreon.com/pauldarby if you want to get live events and more of... ME :-) Or shoot come to Texas and train with us!!! Please like this video and subscribe if you do like it and want to get notified when I release more sources and materials...
See me on Patreon:
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https://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
https://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
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See me on Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
https://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
https://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
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