🚨 The Crypto Trap Is Set — Don’t Fall For It 🚨





They’re pumping crypto for one reason: to crash the global economy and force everyone into a programmable CBDC.

Total control. No privacy. No spending without permission.





Putin already exposed the plan — dump the $33T U.S. debt into crypto, spike it, then pull the rug.

And once it collapses, they’ll claim the “solution” is CBDCs.





Bitcoin will skyrocket first…

but stay too long and you lose everything.

The house always wins.





Protect yourself. Don’t get greedy.

When it pumps, take profits and run.





