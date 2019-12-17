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Fall, Rise, Fall...Repeat - AULD AQAURIUS
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16 views • December 17, 2019
"Fall, Rise, Fall...Repeat" from Auld Aquarius's album "Some Happys, Some Sads".
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, SHARE and COMMENT!!
All music is protected and all permissions must be attained for ANY use!
AULD AQUARIUS:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRrhe1C0p5XPJcazYp6teA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OioJo1unomHh/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/auldaquarius
New, original music in the style of classic rock, alt rock, indie rock, emo rock, and lo-fi. Just having fun making and recording music and sharing it.....because one never knows if it might appeal to someone else. I'm not looking to make money on any music so I share it freely although it's all protected and permission is needed for ANY use. Please consider a Like, Share, Comment or Subscription. Have a great day and thank you for listening!
Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, SHARE and COMMENT!!
All music is protected and all permissions must be attained for ANY use!
AULD AQUARIUS:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgRrhe1C0p5XPJcazYp6teA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OioJo1unomHh/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/auldaquarius
New, original music in the style of classic rock, alt rock, indie rock, emo rock, and lo-fi. Just having fun making and recording music and sharing it.....because one never knows if it might appeal to someone else. I'm not looking to make money on any music so I share it freely although it's all protected and permission is needed for ANY use. Please consider a Like, Share, Comment or Subscription. Have a great day and thank you for listening!
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