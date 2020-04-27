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YOUR-LIFE-IS-IN-DANGER!-WARNING-TO-THE-WORLD! SHARE
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92 views • April 27, 2020
Youtube does not have permission for their independent fact checkers to limit or remove this video. We are the absolute Authority of any facts concerning the Environment.
THIS-VIDEO-IS-THE SAME-CONCLUSION-OF-THE-ENVIRONMENTAL-COURT-INVESTIGATIONS. The Environmental Court functions under the 4th Crown of Government under Public Law 92-500, and is the highest Court of the Land with absolute Authority in Environmental Investigations..
Here is the original video makers info...
Fund Raiser /Money Pool Link: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8oxZtntnTU
More details and plans to be released by tomorrow. Subscribe for updates and details.
Please download a copy of this video. You have my permission to use it. Do not monetize it.
Where can you find content like on this channel?
In life you have to decide what you support and want to see more of... Become a monthly supporter at: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
Visit my website at: http://wwwlogicbeforeauthority.club/ Make a 1 time donation via: https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
MAIL: PO Box 5 Loris SC 29569 EMAIL ME: [email protected]
THIS-VIDEO-IS-THE SAME-CONCLUSION-OF-THE-ENVIRONMENTAL-COURT-INVESTIGATIONS. The Environmental Court functions under the 4th Crown of Government under Public Law 92-500, and is the highest Court of the Land with absolute Authority in Environmental Investigations..
Here is the original video makers info...
Fund Raiser /Money Pool Link: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8oxZtntnTU
More details and plans to be released by tomorrow. Subscribe for updates and details.
Please download a copy of this video. You have my permission to use it. Do not monetize it.
Where can you find content like on this channel?
In life you have to decide what you support and want to see more of... Become a monthly supporter at: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
Visit my website at: http://wwwlogicbeforeauthority.club/ Make a 1 time donation via: https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
MAIL: PO Box 5 Loris SC 29569 EMAIL ME: [email protected]
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