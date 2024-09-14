© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Freeze-dried pineapples retain much of their original nutritional content, making them a healthy choice for a snack.
To let you experience the nutritional goodness of organic pineapples, the Groovy Bee Store is offering Groovy Bee® Organic Freeze-Dried Pineapple Wedges.
You can eat freeze-dried pineapple straight from the package or add it to fruit smoothies, shakes, pancakes or ice cream.
Groovy Bee® Organic Freeze-Dried Pineapple Wedges are non-GMO, gluten-free, China-free, certified Kosher and organic.
You can trust that our premium product is also thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com