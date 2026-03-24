A senior Iranian official tells Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill “There aren’t any negotiations taking place. The Iranian side has simply communicated its conditions to [the U.S.] and even that has been done indirectly,” adding that U.S. messages have also only been passed through intermediary countries



🔸 The same official said Iran’s conditions:



1. A simultaneous ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, rejecting a limited deal like the 2025 “12-Day War,” which Tehran says was used to buy time for renewed attacks



2. On missiles, the official said: “Given its defensive nature in countering Israel, this program will continue unchanged and with increased intensity in the event of a ceasefire….”



3. [Due to attacks], Iran will formulate a new doctrine,” and that enrichment activities “will continue, either independently or in cooperation with China and Russia”



4. On reparations: Iran will pursue compensation for damages in any future agreement.

Source @Daniel Davis

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!