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A senior Iranian official tells Drop Site’s Jeremy Scahill “There aren’t any negotiations taking place. The Iranian side has simply communicated its conditions to [the U.S.] and even that has been done indirectly,” adding that U.S. messages have also only been passed through intermediary countries
🔸 The same official said Iran’s conditions:
1. A simultaneous ceasefire in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, rejecting a limited deal like the 2025 “12-Day War,” which Tehran says was used to buy time for renewed attacks
2. On missiles, the official said: “Given its defensive nature in countering Israel, this program will continue unchanged and with increased intensity in the event of a ceasefire….”
3. [Due to attacks], Iran will formulate a new doctrine,” and that enrichment activities “will continue, either independently or in cooperation with China and Russia”
4. On reparations: Iran will pursue compensation for damages in any future agreement.
Source @Daniel Davis
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