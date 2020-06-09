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The Floyd Family Asks The UN To Disarm US Police
Ari Kopel
Ari Kopel
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13 views • June 09, 2020
The Floyd Family Asks The UN To Disarm US Police

The UN re: Small Arms - https://www.un.org/en/chronicle/artic...
The UN Letter After George Floyd's Death: https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/P...

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