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This is How Trump's Covid Test Could Be a False Positive
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208 views • October 02, 2020
Despite numerous reports from respected public health bodies acknowledging that up to 90% of those testing “positive” for coronavirus may be wrongly diagnosed, no one is asking whether that could be case when it comes to President Trump’s COVID-19 infection.
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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