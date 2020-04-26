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LIFE AMID LOCKDOWN: GOT FREEDOM?
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6 views • April 26, 2020
SGTreport

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Donald Jeffries and John Barbour join me from their command centers for a round table discussion about the virus, the lockdown, the agenda, and freedom.

The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
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Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

For REAL news 24/7:
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http://thelibertymill.com/

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