EATING BUGS TO SAVE THE EARTH, WHILE M.I.T. AND W.E.F. BLOCK OUT THE SUN. #AGENDA2030 #RFB

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ORDER BEFORE YOU CANNOT!! OR EAT BUGS AND HOPE FOR THE BEST https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/06/space-bubble-shield-to-reflect-the-sun/
https://www.dezeen.com/2022/06/13/mit-researchers-propose-space-bubbles-reflect-sun-design/#
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-wef-space-idUSL1N2ZA1ZC
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-02-wef-space-bubbles-blocking-sun-global-warming.html
file:///C:/Users/rjcjr/Downloads/green-agenda-pdf.pdf
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RichieFromBoston
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