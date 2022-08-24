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Children Being Forced Into the Metaverse as Great Reset Lockdown of Humanity Expands
High Hopes
High Hopes
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40 views • August 24, 2022

Alex Jones


August 23, 2022


Alex Jones breaks down the Great Reset collapse of humanity as the future of humanity is conditioned to a virtual existence.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1h462z-children-being-forced-into-the-metaverse-as-great-reset-lockdown-of-humanit.html

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childrenalex joneslifecultureforcedlockdowngreat resetmetaversecollapse of humanityvirtual existence
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