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3 Steps You Must Take to Earn the Income You Want - Clay Clark
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we interviewed Clay Clark about the three steps you must take to earn the income you actually want. Clay explains why income-producing education, proven systems, and the right mentors can help you stop relying on costly trial and error and begin moving toward measurable growth. He also shares the powerful success story of Micah from MR Heating and Cooling, whose HVAC business went from receiving just 12 calls per week to 84 calls per week after implementing the right coaching and systems. This conversation is packed with practical business advice for entrepreneurs, employees, and leaders who are ready to increase their value, grow their income, and follow a proven path to success.


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Clay Clark
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Clay Clark is a serial entrepreneur, business coach, and bestselling author known for helping companies scale through proven systems and disciplined execution. He is the founder of the ReAwaken America Tour, one of the largest faith, freedom, and economic events in the country. Clay has built and sold multiple successful businesses across marketing, finance, and professional services. He is widely respected for his ability to translate complex economic and technological shifts into practical action steps for everyday Americans. Clay is a frequent speaker and media guest, offering insight on entrepreneurship, economic resilience, and leadership in uncertain times.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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