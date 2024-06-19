Bill Gates' Chef Says Billionaire 'Refused To Feed His Family Fake Meat'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates’ long-term personal chef has blown the whistle on what his former employer put on the table for his own family and guess what – there was not a plant-based fake meat burger or synthetic lab-grown steak in sight.
Nor was there a cricket, insect, mealworm anywhere near the Gates family dinner table at his Medina, Washington palace dubbed Xanadu 2.
While Gates was pushing his toxic lab-grown and plant-based ultra-processed products on consumers, his own family was strictly banned from chowing down on these Frankenfoods and his own dinner table was laden with organic and grass-fed lean beef, salmon, and other natural products which Gates has vowed to price out of reach for ordinary consumers in favor of insects, bugs and lab-grown beef.
The shameless hypocrisy is enough to make you choke on your WEF-approved crickets but it gets even worse when you learn what the latest studies say about Gates’ products and exactly how evil are.
