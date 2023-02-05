Luciferian DE-Population Agenda – Mass-Depopulation through Worldwide Vaccine Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: Towards The Light
https://rumble.com/v1h9iw3-reduction-of-human-population-through-global-vaccine-genocide-documented-ex.html
Premeditated murder in real time.
All scientifically sound evidence of deliberate harm to humanity is documented in detail at the following links below:
https://grand-jury.net/
More vaccine genocide documentaries:
https://rumble.com/vq5o98-testimonies-adverse-reactions-and-dropping-dead-after-the-covid-vaccines.html
https://rumble.com/vocpbv-testimonies-the-silenced-victims-of-genocide-2021.html
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Global-mRNA-vaccine-genocide-2021-2022-with-testimonies-from-the-victims-and-medical-staff:9
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Australians-Injured---Killed-By-The-%E2%80%9CCovid-Vaccine%E2%80%9D:6
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Der-Genozid-2021--Ein-Film-u%CC%88ber-die-Opfer-von-Nebenwirkungen-der-Corona-Impfungen---und-Aussagen-von-A%CC%88rzten-und-Krankenschwestern,---die-ihr-Schweigen-gebrochen-haben.:3
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Urgent-important-film-about-adverse-reactions--I-am-not-misinformation:d
https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/Adverse-reaction-and-death-after-the-covid-vaccines:0
https://rumble.com/vocpbv-testimonies-the-silenced-victims-of-genocide-2021.html