NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/22/2023
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday

The left's lies and distortions of the truth are destroying America, and people keep asking why. It is because that is what the left wants. Destruction of America, her laws and her Constitution. Freedom is a casualty of the left's ideals. M.L. Grisham of New Mexico is one of those who wants total destruction of our freedoms, for her agenda. This has to be stopped. We cannot expect different, when we keep voting in the same people.

truthjusticeand the american way

