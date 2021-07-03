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IF YOU GOT PFIZER/MODERNA GENE KILL, FDA SAYS EXPECT THESE DELAYED SIDE EFFECTS - UNBELIEVABLE!
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390 views • July 03, 2021
New Normal Watch: #300
Absolutely ridiculous, it's OK to play the lottery with your body, because it's safe and it works.
ENewsTrends:
New warnings have been added by the US FDA on both vaccine brands.
Absolutely ridiculous, it's OK to play the lottery with your body, because it's safe and it works.
ENewsTrends:
New warnings have been added by the US FDA on both vaccine brands.
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