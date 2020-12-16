FIGHTING FOR FAITH, FAMILY AND FREEDOM WITH ACTION4CANADA’S TANYA GAW!!!

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pressfortruth
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Faith, family and freedom are the enemies of the state and the powers that ought not to be are currently using Covid-19(84) as an excuse to destroy these three fundamental bases for society. Churches are being fined for holding drive in services, the elderly are dying alone in long term care homes and this is all based on a virus that has a 99.7% recovery rate! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Tanya Gaw of Action 4 Canada about her lawsuit and legal case with the BC government following their Draconian Covid-19(84) lockdown measures.
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