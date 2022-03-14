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Tax Harmonization: A Ploy to Pick Your Pocket | Dan Mitchell
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10 views • March 14, 2022
The OECD has pressured nations to adopt tax harmonization policies. Daniel J. Mitchell, the co-founder of the Center for Freedom and Prosperity, explains that whenever politicians discuss some form of tax harmonization, we can be 100 percent confident that they are always talking about raising taxes rather than lowering them.
Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) is a newly listed gold exploration company that has three projects in Guyana, South America. In our weekly sponsor segment, Chairman Leo Hathaway discusses the company’s flagship project in Marudi Mountain, which hosts a historical gold resource and is currently undergoing resource expansion and exploration drilling.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/tax-harmonization-a-ploy-to-pick-your-pocket/
Golden Shield Resources (CSE: GSRI) is a newly listed gold exploration company that has three projects in Guyana, South America. In our weekly sponsor segment, Chairman Leo Hathaway discusses the company’s flagship project in Marudi Mountain, which hosts a historical gold resource and is currently undergoing resource expansion and exploration drilling.
Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/tax-harmonization-a-ploy-to-pick-your-pocket/
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