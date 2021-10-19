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What's In The Nunes Memo? -- #ReleaseTheMemo
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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On Friday, January 19th 2018, the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag began trending on Twitter worldwide, and was ultimately suppressed by the platform. The "Nunes Memo", shown to Congress but not yet declassified for the general public, apparently contains evidence that the Obama White House ordered the FBI to illegally wiretap Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential race, using faulty information from the Steele Dossier. Is the Nunes memo real? What would be inside it? Let's discuss.

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Sources:

Steve King's Tweet: https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA/status/954194729511636992

Jim Jordan's Tweet: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/954364993859981313

Lee Zeldin Quote: https://twitter.com/RodStryker/status/954361432447094784

Mark Meadows' Statement: https://twitter.com/RepMarkMeadows/status/954199802790768644

Fox News - Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz on FISA Abuses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_DLp3fEIag

Ben Shapiro - #ReleaseTheMemo Trends As Republicans Call For Releasing 'SHOCKING' Classified Memo Showing 'FISA Abuses' In Russian Collusion Investigation: https://www.dailywire.com/news/26091/people-will-go-jail-releasethememo-trends-ben-shapiro#

The Independent - Trump-Russia investigation: FBI 'has enough evidence' to bring charges in Flynn probe: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fbi-russia-investigation-latest-robert-mueller-michael-flynn-donald-trump-probe-enough-evidence-a8038861.html

Business Insider - Russia-linked Twitter accounts are working overtime to help Devin Nunes and WikiLeaks: http://www.businessinsider.com/release-the-memo-campaign-russia-linked-twitter-accounts-2018-1

Washington Times - FISA abuse memo, #ReleaseTheMemo campaign send Congress, Wikileaks and Twitter into a tailspin: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/19/fisa-abuse-memo-and-releasethememo-send-congress-w/?utm_source=onesignal&;utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push

The Democrats refused to view the Memo: https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/954201070481256448

Maxine Waters 2014 Interview: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/flashback-maxine-waters-obama-put-place-secret-database-everything-everyone-video-releasethememo/

Fusion GPS and the ‘Insurance Policy’ to Prevent Trump From Becoming President: https://www.theepochtimes.com/fusion-gps-and-the-insurance-policy-to-prevent-trump-from-becoming-president_2417742.html
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trumpnunesmemoreleasethememo
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