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What's In The Nunes Memo? -- #ReleaseTheMemo
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On Friday, January 19th 2018, the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag began trending on Twitter worldwide, and was ultimately suppressed by the platform. The "Nunes Memo", shown to Congress but not yet declassified for the general public, apparently contains evidence that the Obama White House ordered the FBI to illegally wiretap Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential race, using faulty information from the Steele Dossier. Is the Nunes memo real? What would be inside it? Let's discuss.
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Sources:
Steve King's Tweet: https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA/status/954194729511636992
Jim Jordan's Tweet: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/954364993859981313
Lee Zeldin Quote: https://twitter.com/RodStryker/status/954361432447094784
Mark Meadows' Statement: https://twitter.com/RepMarkMeadows/status/954199802790768644
Fox News - Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz on FISA Abuses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_DLp3fEIag
Ben Shapiro - #ReleaseTheMemo Trends As Republicans Call For Releasing 'SHOCKING' Classified Memo Showing 'FISA Abuses' In Russian Collusion Investigation: https://www.dailywire.com/news/26091/people-will-go-jail-releasethememo-trends-ben-shapiro#
The Independent - Trump-Russia investigation: FBI 'has enough evidence' to bring charges in Flynn probe: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fbi-russia-investigation-latest-robert-mueller-michael-flynn-donald-trump-probe-enough-evidence-a8038861.html
Business Insider - Russia-linked Twitter accounts are working overtime to help Devin Nunes and WikiLeaks: http://www.businessinsider.com/release-the-memo-campaign-russia-linked-twitter-accounts-2018-1
Washington Times - FISA abuse memo, #ReleaseTheMemo campaign send Congress, Wikileaks and Twitter into a tailspin: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/19/fisa-abuse-memo-and-releasethememo-send-congress-w/?utm_source=onesignal&;utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
The Democrats refused to view the Memo: https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/954201070481256448
Maxine Waters 2014 Interview: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/flashback-maxine-waters-obama-put-place-secret-database-everything-everyone-video-releasethememo/
Fusion GPS and the ‘Insurance Policy’ to Prevent Trump From Becoming President: https://www.theepochtimes.com/fusion-gps-and-the-insurance-policy-to-prevent-trump-from-becoming-president_2417742.html
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
Steve King's Tweet: https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA/status/954194729511636992
Jim Jordan's Tweet: https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/954364993859981313
Lee Zeldin Quote: https://twitter.com/RodStryker/status/954361432447094784
Mark Meadows' Statement: https://twitter.com/RepMarkMeadows/status/954199802790768644
Fox News - Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz on FISA Abuses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_DLp3fEIag
Ben Shapiro - #ReleaseTheMemo Trends As Republicans Call For Releasing 'SHOCKING' Classified Memo Showing 'FISA Abuses' In Russian Collusion Investigation: https://www.dailywire.com/news/26091/people-will-go-jail-releasethememo-trends-ben-shapiro#
The Independent - Trump-Russia investigation: FBI 'has enough evidence' to bring charges in Flynn probe: http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fbi-russia-investigation-latest-robert-mueller-michael-flynn-donald-trump-probe-enough-evidence-a8038861.html
Business Insider - Russia-linked Twitter accounts are working overtime to help Devin Nunes and WikiLeaks: http://www.businessinsider.com/release-the-memo-campaign-russia-linked-twitter-accounts-2018-1
Washington Times - FISA abuse memo, #ReleaseTheMemo campaign send Congress, Wikileaks and Twitter into a tailspin: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/19/fisa-abuse-memo-and-releasethememo-send-congress-w/?utm_source=onesignal&;utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
The Democrats refused to view the Memo: https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/954201070481256448
Maxine Waters 2014 Interview: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/flashback-maxine-waters-obama-put-place-secret-database-everything-everyone-video-releasethememo/
Fusion GPS and the ‘Insurance Policy’ to Prevent Trump From Becoming President: https://www.theepochtimes.com/fusion-gps-and-the-insurance-policy-to-prevent-trump-from-becoming-president_2417742.html
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