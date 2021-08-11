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All Animals Died In The Vaxx Tests, But That's What They Wanted & PCR Test Is The Fake Pandemic
Aimless News
Aimless News
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201 views • August 11, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Texas Senate nails it - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/important-moment-from-texas-senate/

According to liberals Sturgis bad, Lollapalooza good - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/08/sunday-talks-chuck-todd-and-anthony-fauci-note-covid-spread-is-worrisome-at-south-dakota-sturgis-rally-but-virus-avoided-chicago-for-lollapalooza/

The PCR test is fake, so this is all meaningless - https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2335466278858/now-pennsylvania-deer-are-testing-positive-for-coronavirus?s=oldSite&;ss=a7

Arkansas recruits drug dealer to promote vaxx - https://brobible.com/culture/article/arkansas-entrepreneur-hustler-covid-vaccine-psa/

Want to get rid of vaxx mandates - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-point-trump-jr/

Liberals have zero critical thinking skills - https://www.infowars.com/posts/stockholm-syndrome-liberals-who-rejected-trump-jab-now-love-vaccine-under-biden/

Liberals are mentally ill and prove it every day - https://summit.news/2021/08/09/journalist-im-going-to-miss-being-locked-down-pines-for-another/

Want more proof, here ya go - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrxXHvNtaNI

Yelp now removing all negative vaxx reviews - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/yelp-removes-critical-reviews-of-vaccine-mandates/

10 signs you're part of the covid cult -https://allnewspipeline.com/Top_Ten_Signs_You_Are_Part_Of_The_COVID_Cult.php

Doctors won't speak out or they'll be cancelled - https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/93877

Dems want to raid the rich to pay the slackers - https://nypost.com/2021/08/07/dems-should-keep-their-grubby-paws-off-americans-retirement-savings/

Liberal utopia Minnesota releases killer - https://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/post/african-migrant-charged-with-murder-released-in-minneapolis

Oregon says who cares what you know, you graduate anyway - https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-governor-signs-new-law-allowing-students-to-graduate-without-proving-they-can-read-write-or-do-math?utm_campaign=64474

Congressmen wants to shoot unvaxxed, can we reciprocate - https://www.westernjournal.com/us-house-candidate-allowed-shoot-anyone-doesnt-take-covid-seriously-enough/?

Climate porn for over 50 years, all wrong - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1424475720835899392.html

Hackers steal $600 million in crypto, it's a trap - https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/10/watch-biggest-hack-in-crypto-history-hackers-steal-over-600-million-in-massive-cross-chain-hack-on-youtube/

How to greet a politician - https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1424428718278197253

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1424823274769469443


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