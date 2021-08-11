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All Animals Died In The Vaxx Tests, But That's What They Wanted & PCR Test Is The Fake Pandemic
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201 views • August 11, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Texas Senate nails it - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/important-moment-from-texas-senate/
According to liberals Sturgis bad, Lollapalooza good - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/08/sunday-talks-chuck-todd-and-anthony-fauci-note-covid-spread-is-worrisome-at-south-dakota-sturgis-rally-but-virus-avoided-chicago-for-lollapalooza/
The PCR test is fake, so this is all meaningless - https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2335466278858/now-pennsylvania-deer-are-testing-positive-for-coronavirus?s=oldSite&;ss=a7
Arkansas recruits drug dealer to promote vaxx - https://brobible.com/culture/article/arkansas-entrepreneur-hustler-covid-vaccine-psa/
Want to get rid of vaxx mandates - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-point-trump-jr/
Liberals have zero critical thinking skills - https://www.infowars.com/posts/stockholm-syndrome-liberals-who-rejected-trump-jab-now-love-vaccine-under-biden/
Liberals are mentally ill and prove it every day - https://summit.news/2021/08/09/journalist-im-going-to-miss-being-locked-down-pines-for-another/
Want more proof, here ya go - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrxXHvNtaNI
Yelp now removing all negative vaxx reviews - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/yelp-removes-critical-reviews-of-vaccine-mandates/
10 signs you're part of the covid cult -https://allnewspipeline.com/Top_Ten_Signs_You_Are_Part_Of_The_COVID_Cult.php
Doctors won't speak out or they'll be cancelled - https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/93877
Dems want to raid the rich to pay the slackers - https://nypost.com/2021/08/07/dems-should-keep-their-grubby-paws-off-americans-retirement-savings/
Liberal utopia Minnesota releases killer - https://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/post/african-migrant-charged-with-murder-released-in-minneapolis
Oregon says who cares what you know, you graduate anyway - https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-governor-signs-new-law-allowing-students-to-graduate-without-proving-they-can-read-write-or-do-math?utm_campaign=64474
Congressmen wants to shoot unvaxxed, can we reciprocate - https://www.westernjournal.com/us-house-candidate-allowed-shoot-anyone-doesnt-take-covid-seriously-enough/?
Climate porn for over 50 years, all wrong - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1424475720835899392.html
Hackers steal $600 million in crypto, it's a trap - https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/10/watch-biggest-hack-in-crypto-history-hackers-steal-over-600-million-in-massive-cross-chain-hack-on-youtube/
How to greet a politician - https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1424428718278197253
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1424823274769469443
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Texas Senate nails it - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/important-moment-from-texas-senate/
According to liberals Sturgis bad, Lollapalooza good - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/08/sunday-talks-chuck-todd-and-anthony-fauci-note-covid-spread-is-worrisome-at-south-dakota-sturgis-rally-but-virus-avoided-chicago-for-lollapalooza/
The PCR test is fake, so this is all meaningless - https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2335466278858/now-pennsylvania-deer-are-testing-positive-for-coronavirus?s=oldSite&;ss=a7
Arkansas recruits drug dealer to promote vaxx - https://brobible.com/culture/article/arkansas-entrepreneur-hustler-covid-vaccine-psa/
Want to get rid of vaxx mandates - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/excellent-point-trump-jr/
Liberals have zero critical thinking skills - https://www.infowars.com/posts/stockholm-syndrome-liberals-who-rejected-trump-jab-now-love-vaccine-under-biden/
Liberals are mentally ill and prove it every day - https://summit.news/2021/08/09/journalist-im-going-to-miss-being-locked-down-pines-for-another/
Want more proof, here ya go - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrxXHvNtaNI
Yelp now removing all negative vaxx reviews - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/yelp-removes-critical-reviews-of-vaccine-mandates/
10 signs you're part of the covid cult -https://allnewspipeline.com/Top_Ten_Signs_You_Are_Part_Of_The_COVID_Cult.php
Doctors won't speak out or they'll be cancelled - https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/exclusives/93877
Dems want to raid the rich to pay the slackers - https://nypost.com/2021/08/07/dems-should-keep-their-grubby-paws-off-americans-retirement-savings/
Liberal utopia Minnesota releases killer - https://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/post/african-migrant-charged-with-murder-released-in-minneapolis
Oregon says who cares what you know, you graduate anyway - https://thepostmillennial.com/oregon-governor-signs-new-law-allowing-students-to-graduate-without-proving-they-can-read-write-or-do-math?utm_campaign=64474
Congressmen wants to shoot unvaxxed, can we reciprocate - https://www.westernjournal.com/us-house-candidate-allowed-shoot-anyone-doesnt-take-covid-seriously-enough/?
Climate porn for over 50 years, all wrong - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1424475720835899392.html
Hackers steal $600 million in crypto, it's a trap - https://liveactioneating.com/2021/08/10/watch-biggest-hack-in-crypto-history-hackers-steal-over-600-million-in-massive-cross-chain-hack-on-youtube/
How to greet a politician - https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1424428718278197253
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1424823274769469443
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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