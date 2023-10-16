Biden: 'US Has 'Obligation' To Be Involved In BOTH Ukraine AND Israel

The Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden sat through a series of softball questions on 60 Minutes last night in which he assured America that the proxy war in Ukraine and in Israel was "no problem" for us because "we are America, for God's sake." Will Americans agree that billions more are needed to be poured into what is now a two-front war? Also today, Switzerland looks to return to Neutrality.
