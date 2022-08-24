Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicon Approved - Health News





https://rumble.com/v1h5pb1-spikevax-bivalent-originalomicon-approved-health-news.-all-because-2-people.html

A Dune Drifter pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 17th August 2022 at 13:00 GMT. Important to note, it is the small pox vaccine being rolled out and all the world is expected to roll up their sleeves because the monkey pox is so dreadfull it caused 2 people to died in Spain. Crazy, tell them to stick the Jab.





This selection of excerpts features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans.

Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.

https://rumble.com/v1gbqm9-uk-column-news-17th-august-2022.html



Sources:

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June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pnUUjp

JCVI Plan: - https://bit.ly/3PwjBV6

Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3AvJP6d

MHRA Board Meetings Tickets: - https://bit.ly/3QRHzLE

Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3QyCo3J

BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3wdjO8Z

YN Article: - https://yhoo.it/3CtUe3N



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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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moderna, 1 billion, NEXT Generation



