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Spikevax
Bivalent Original/Omicon Approved - Health News
https://rumble.com/v1h5pb1-spikevax-bivalent-originalomicon-approved-health-news.-all-because-2-people.html
A Dune Drifter
pick of the top stories from the UK Column News program that went out 17th August
2022 at 13:00 GMT. Important to note, it
is the small pox vaccine being rolled out and all the world is expected to roll
up their sleeves because the monkey pox is so dreadfull it caused 2 people to
died in Spain. Crazy, tell them to stick the Jab.
This selection of excerpts features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans.
Please find more 'truth' news from https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Funded by it's members be sure to consider a subscription to keep the reliable source of news continuing.
https://rumble.com/v1gbqm9-uk-column-news-17th-august-2022.html
Sources:
*******************
June Raine Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pnUUjp
JCVI Plan: - https://bit.ly/3PwjBV6
Gov't Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3AvJP6d
MHRA Board Meetings Tickets: - https://bit.ly/3QRHzLE
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3QyCo3J
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3wdjO8Z
YN Article: - https://yhoo.it/3CtUe3N
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
moderna, 1 billion, NEXT Generation