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Watch Bill Gates Creepy Nervous Squirm Trying to Defend Moderna Vaccine's Allergic Reactions On CBS News
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836 views • December 31, 2020
"Bars and restaurants in most of the country will be closed as we go into this wave," Gates told Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "And I think, sadly, that's appropriate."
"So, trade-offs will have to be made. But this -- the next four to six months really call on us to do our best, because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus," Gates added.
It was interesting to see that while I was uploading this video #BillGates was trending on Twitter. I will be honest with you, I am not one to 'hate' anyone, but I really, really don't like Bill Gates, his ugly wife, Anthony Fauci and George Soros. These four people are the reason why I do what I do. When Bill Gates get's all slimey like a snake trying to defend Moderna's (vaccine) bad allergic reactions to CBS News I smile at his nervousness. He will be punished accordingly.
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
"So, trade-offs will have to be made. But this -- the next four to six months really call on us to do our best, because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus," Gates added.
It was interesting to see that while I was uploading this video #BillGates was trending on Twitter. I will be honest with you, I am not one to 'hate' anyone, but I really, really don't like Bill Gates, his ugly wife, Anthony Fauci and George Soros. These four people are the reason why I do what I do. When Bill Gates get's all slimey like a snake trying to defend Moderna's (vaccine) bad allergic reactions to CBS News I smile at his nervousness. He will be punished accordingly.
In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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