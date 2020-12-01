© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Trump can salvage this | Matt Gaetz
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
143 views • December 01, 2020
Congressman Matt Gaetz comments on the legal steps being taken in fights to turn around presidential election results by President Trump's legal team, as well as the media attention that both Trump and Biden receive, respectively. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.