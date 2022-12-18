12.18.22 Cider Sunday: Cider Corps Blueberry Pie Pastry Style Hard Cider 3.0/5

Another cider from a local cidery, Blueberry Pie Pastry Style Hard Cider continues the string of good intentions not making it into the can. I don't know if she's just over spiced or the spice blend is off but this is another one that wont see the rotation again.Thanks for coming by and spending some time with the doggos and I.
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
