If The Moon Was A Solid, Spinning Dusty Rock, Should It Not Be The Case, That Nothing Has To Be Seen Through It (Its Unilluminated Surface)? They How Come Many Astronomers Over The Decades And Centuries Reported, That Stars Can Be Seen Through It? Which Should Not Be Possible, But Still A Fact. Research Flat Earth.