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100% Invisible IR Death Ray Laser!
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400 views • February 12, 2020
I built a massive portable laser with a beam that's completely invisible. What could possibly go wrong?
I've built tons of crazy laser devices over the years but until now I had never built a giant IR laser. I decided my life would be better if I built a massive portable IR death ray and then use it on an IR camera.
social media sillyness:
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/styro.drake
I've built tons of crazy laser devices over the years but until now I had never built a giant IR laser. I decided my life would be better if I built a massive portable IR death ray and then use it on an IR camera.
social media sillyness:
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/styro.drake
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