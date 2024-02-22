The DEEP STATE In The Book Of Revelation

HERE IS THE LINK TO THIS VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT-Tve2QTkw





THIS VIDEO IS STUNNING. Book of Revelation - 60 min audiobook of 2024 last days events. The Second Horseman of the Apocalypse has arrived. Wars are spreading, but what's coming next will change everything. This content is free to use and distribute.



If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.