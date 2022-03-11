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Ben Armstrong - Trump's Censored "Full Send Podcast" Interview
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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41 views • March 11, 2022

Ben Armstrong covers the best segments in Trump's latest March 9th interview. It was very informative and also a heck of a lot of fun to watch as Trump tried to explain how things REALLY work to these young guys. Trump talked about oil, nuclear war, Afghanistan, online censorship, the corrupt MSM, and Putin. He also told them, to their complete unbelief, that their interview would get wiped off YouTube! (laugh)


Full Send Podcast - Trump interview: https://rumble.com/vwypyv-donald-trump-on-ww3-talking-to-putin-and-joe-rogan-full-send-podcast.html

Ben Armstrong: https://rumble.com/vx49pz-trump-talks-about-nuclear-war-putin-and-joe-rogan-in-banned-video.html

The New American: https://thenewamerican.com/


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current eventspoliticsdonald trumpcommentaryfull send podcastben armstrong
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