© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Rosenberg: The Road to Techno-Serfdom
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • February 20, 2021
Cryptography expert and founder of 'Freeman's Perspective' Paul Rosenberg gives his take on the "first televised plague" and where U.S. politics and the economy are headed. More importantly, he breaks down the very serious situation of "techno-serfdom" that is threatening to strip away the freedoms of every individual on the planet. He gives his inside take on Bitcoin, how to protect your privacy (e.g. VPN, dumbphones), and how individuals can fight to maintain their freedom.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The Great Fear Machine of 2020 https://freemansperspective.com/the-great-fear-machine-of-2020
What’s Coming At Us https://freemansperspective.com/whats-coming-at-us
Society: Bitcoin Fixes This https://freemansperspective.com/society-bitcoin-fixes-this
Websites
Website https://freemansperspective.com
Cryptohippie https://secure.cryptohippie.com
About Paul Rosenberg
Paul Rosenberg has been deeply engaged with cryptography and cryptography-based projects since the first cypherpunk era. He wrote the first protocols for law in cyberspace, co-authored a foundational paper on private digital economies, and co-founded the Cryptohippie Anonymous VPN.
Paul wrote the highly influential A Lodging of Wayfaring Men, as well as Production Versus Plunder, The Breaking Dawn, and others. At the same time, Paul has been, and remains, an electrical industry expert.
The Fingerprint of Paul’s PGP Key is: E4F1 E883 DA8D 9DFB 9736 FE18 6964 FEE7 9F5C 2CAD
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The Great Fear Machine of 2020 https://freemansperspective.com/the-great-fear-machine-of-2020
What’s Coming At Us https://freemansperspective.com/whats-coming-at-us
Society: Bitcoin Fixes This https://freemansperspective.com/society-bitcoin-fixes-this
Websites
Website https://freemansperspective.com
Cryptohippie https://secure.cryptohippie.com
About Paul Rosenberg
Paul Rosenberg has been deeply engaged with cryptography and cryptography-based projects since the first cypherpunk era. He wrote the first protocols for law in cyberspace, co-authored a foundational paper on private digital economies, and co-founded the Cryptohippie Anonymous VPN.
Paul wrote the highly influential A Lodging of Wayfaring Men, as well as Production Versus Plunder, The Breaking Dawn, and others. At the same time, Paul has been, and remains, an electrical industry expert.
The Fingerprint of Paul’s PGP Key is: E4F1 E883 DA8D 9DFB 9736 FE18 6964 FEE7 9F5C 2CAD
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.