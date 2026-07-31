God's words are holy, pleasant and true

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on July 16, 2026.





Bible verses and passages expounding on God’s words being holy, pleasant and true include:





2 Samuel 7:28

John 17:17

Matthew 24:35

Psalm 19:14

Psalm 119:11, 16, 17, 38, 89, 105

Proverbs 4:4

Proverbs 16:24

Proverbs 30:5

1 Peter 2:21-22: no guile in Christ’s mouth

Zephaniah 3:13, Revelation 14:5: no guile in biblical followers of Christ

1 Peter 1:15: we are to speak holy words





There are also bad, deceitful, flattering words meant to deceive people. The following Bible verses and passages that were mentioned in the video on flattering, deceitful words include:





Proverbs 15:1

Proverbs 18:8

Proverbs 26:22, 28.

Psalm 12:2,3 (flattering)

2 Corinthians 11:13, 15

Colossians 2:8





Matthew 12:36-37: Justified by our words; condemned by our words





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