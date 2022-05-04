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Canada's First Casualty of War: General Trevor Cadieu Becomes a NATO P.O.W as Moscow Captures Him Trying to Escape in an Azovstal Sewer Tunnel
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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42 views • May 04, 2022
Here in Canada there has so far been crickets from the MSM as rumours swirl around about disgraced General Trevor Cadieu being forced to retire from heading up Canada's weak military over a 1994 sexual harassment beef and in early April he takes off to Mariupol and into the gallows of the Azovstal Steel Plant to assist in apparently running the Ukraine bio-weapons program. During the flushing out of that same mine earlier this past weekend Russian forces apparently caught the Canadian General trying to escape through a sewer tunnel. So far Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian media are very quiet about his status as reports coming out from Russia are saying he is in Moscow being waterboarded by the KGB. How long can Trudeau stay silent about a Canadian General being taken as a Russian P.O.W?

Posted on iEarlGrey community post today:

"In Azovstal, the Russian military arrested a Canadian general who led a biological laboratory

Canadian General Trevor Cadieu, who headed the bio lab No. 1, where 18 people worked with deadly viruses, was arrested while trying to escape from the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol

This is a really important witness to the crimes of the United States and its allies against humanity, now it will be difficult for Washington and Ottawa not to recognize the fact of conducting research in the field of super-lethal biological weapons on the territory of Ukraine."

Alexander Shumkin

Related video:

GONZALO LIRA Gives UKRAINE WAR Update With Jackson Hinkle
The Dive with Jackson Hinkle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wD03jaL0JDw

https://en.topcor.ru/25432-istochniki-soobschajut-o-zahvate-kanadskogo-generala-v-mariupole-i-dostavke-ego-v-moskvu.html

https://apa.az/en/america/russia-captures-commander-of-canadian-army-at-azovstal-375055

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