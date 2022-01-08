Warroom: Twitter Is At War With America

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01/06/2022 Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in her interview with Warroom that Twitter is actually at war against America. They don’t like anyone that pushes the truth and goes against their chosen political speech.