WAR IS COMING WITH RUSSIA & CHINA

Since 2014 God has been showing me about a future war with Russia and China, a war that will shake the world in its suddenness and brutality. America will lose this war but the PROCESS of her struggle to survive as she faces her enemies will fling mud everywhere. This means the impact of war on this nation (and all who are connected to her, defend her or depend on her) will "dirty", nobody who sees this war will be unaffected by it. This prophecy is years old yet it's finally appearing in news articles and on your TV. War is coming. Hear the words of the Lord.
FULL VIDEO TO BE POSTED.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.