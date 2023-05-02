Revelation | Pt. 28 - Jesus The Warrior | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 19:11 says, "I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war." This time when Heaven opens, it is not John going up, but Christ coming down. White Horse 1st Coming = Dokey (mild & meek) 2nd Coming = Horse (might & power) 1st Coming = Savior 2nd Coming = Warrior Faithful to His promises True to His judgement He is coming back to wage war Revelation 19:12 says, "His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but he himself." His eyes are like blazing fire Many Crowns Diadem not Stephanos We are not given this name Revelation 19:13 says, "He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and his name is the Word of God." Whose blood? Name is Word of God Logos Greek Philosophy Logos = Divine Revelation Spirit = Good Matter = Evil John 1 - The Word became Flesh Jesus is the Word of God Revelation 19:14 says, "The armies of heaven were following him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean." Army in Heaven = Saints Joke about the Lord's Army Revelation 19:15 says, "Coming out of his mouth is a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations. “He will rule them with an iron scepter.” He treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God Almighty." Sword is to judge Rod of Iron mentioned to the Church of Thyatira Messianic Psalm Psalm 2:1-12 says, "Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain? 2 The kings of the earth rise up and the rulers band together against the Lord and against his anointed, saying, 3 “Let us break their chains and throw off their shackles.” 4 The One enthroned in heaven laughs; the Lord scoffs at them. 5 He rebukes them in his anger and terrifies them in his wrath, saying, 6 “I have installed my king on Zion, my holy mountain.” 7 I will proclaim the Lord’s decree: He said to me, “You are my son; today I have become your father. 8 Ask me, and I will make the nations your inheritance, the ends of the earth your possession. 9 You will break them with a rod of iron; you will dash them to pieces like pottery.” 10 Therefore, you kings, be wise; be warned, you rulers of the earth. 11 Serve the Lord with fear and celebrate his rule with trembling. 12 Kiss his son, or he will be angry and your way will lead to your destruction, for his wrath can flare up in a moment. Blessed are all who take refuge in him." Jesus will judge will a rod of iron and it says in Revelation 19 that the enemies of God will be crushed like grapes in a winepress This is why His robe is dipped in blood It is stained with the blood of his enemies We know this from Isaiah 63:1-6 which says, "Who is this coming from Edom, from Bozrah, with his garments stained crimson? Who is this, robed in splendor, striding forward in the greatness of his strength? “It is I, proclaiming victory, mighty to save.” 2 Why are your garments red, like those of one treading the winepress? 3 “I have trodden the winepress alone; from the nations no one was with me. I trampled them in my anger and trod them down in my wrath; their blood spattered my garments, and I stained all my clothing. 4 It was for me the day of vengeance; the year for me to redeem had come. 5 I looked, but there was no one to help, I was appalled that no one gave support; so my own arm achieved salvation for me, and my own wrath sustained me. 6 I trampled the nations in my anger; in my wrath I made them drunk and poured their blood on the ground.” Back to Revelation 19 Revelation 19:16 says, "On his robe and on his thigh he has this name written: king of kings and lord of lords." Tattoo... Revelation 19:17-18 says, "And I saw an angel standing in the sun, who cried in a loud voice to all the birds flying in midair, “Come, gather together for the great supper of God, 18 so that you may eat the flesh of kings, generals, and the mighty, of horses and their riders, and the flesh of all people, free and slave, great and small.” 2 Suppers in Revelation 19 1st Supper = Joy 2nd Supper = Judgement You will either attend the supper or you will be supper for the birds Revelation 19:19-21 The antichrist and the false prophet are cast alive into the Lake of Fire Lake of fire is not annihilation The devil gets thrown in Revelation 20 Revelation 20:10 Lake of Fire is perpetual suffering Every soul lives forever. The question becomes where? Contrast of 1st & 2nd Coming First Gentle, riding on a donkey (Mt 21:7) Eyes with tears (Lk 19:41-44) Wearing a crown of thorns (Mt. 27:29) Jesus' blood on His enemies (Mt. 27:25) Second Warrior, riding on a White Horse (Rev 19:11) Eyes with fire (Rev. 19:12) Wearing many crowns (Rev 19:12) His enemies blood on Jesus (Rev 19:13-15) Philippians 2:8-11

