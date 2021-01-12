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FULL SHOW: 9 Days Left to Save America: Trump Announces Speech in Texas
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340 views • January 12, 2021
With 9 days left in office Americans are wondering what President Trump will do in his final days in office, hoping he has one last move to save America. The continuation of the double standard in coverage and narrative when it comes to the January 6th protests versus the 2020 BLM and ANTIFA Summer of Rage tells the story of who the media and politicians really are. Leo Zagami joins to discuss an Italian Lawyer claiming he watched as the 2020 election was hacked and stolen through Italy. Joe Oltmann joins to discuss his ongoing litigation with an executive at Dominion voting systems. Owen Shroyer covers the news of the day. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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