No one can protect you better than you can protect yourself and any leader that advocates for your disarmament while at the same time lives under the protection of the very tools they prohibit you from owning, cares nothing about your safety and loses no sleep over your imposed helplessness. And when your family, left helpless by the edicts of tyrants, suffer at the hands of monsters; all they have to offer you is empty platitudes and theatrical promises proven ineffectual time and time again by historical precedent. How many lives have to be lost before you realize that helplessness will never be an effective deterrent to the monsters under our beds. In fact, your helplessness, is exactly what these diseased souls are counting on. And you keep voting for leaders that campaign to give the criminal minded exactly what they want - you cowering in the corner waiting to be slaughtered while your so called protectors are “first” responding.





https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/us-canada/300679139/canadian-police-search-for-suspects-in-stabbing-attacks-that-killed-10-people





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/WHAT-HAPPENS-WHEN-CITIZENS-ARE-LEFT-DEFENSELESS-e1ndimm