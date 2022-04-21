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Kids & “Covid” Why Are They Immune? Mom Finds Connection Between Thymus Gland and Spike Protein
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123 views • April 21, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
How are children immune to COVID-19?
Sarah Sudgen tells all on this Wednesday’s new episode of The Stew Peters Show!
According to Sudgen, the Thymus Gland is behind the speedy recovery of children exposed to COVID-19!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11qm7d-kids-and-covid-why-are-they-immune-mom-finds-connection-between-thymus-glan.html
How are children immune to COVID-19?
Sarah Sudgen tells all on this Wednesday’s new episode of The Stew Peters Show!
According to Sudgen, the Thymus Gland is behind the speedy recovery of children exposed to COVID-19!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11qm7d-kids-and-covid-why-are-they-immune-mom-finds-connection-between-thymus-glan.html
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