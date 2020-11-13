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THE "BROWN GIRL" POEM - THE U.S.A IS OVER, WHITES MUST LEAVE NOW OR SEGREGATE, DECIDE FAST.
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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26 views • November 13, 2020
Here We Have the Brown Girl Poem, the Usa is Now to Be Handed Over to Browns, but .. Are You Expecting Whites to Maintain the Very High Standard of Living That Everyone Else is to Enjoy the Fruits of ? Are You Expecting Whites in the Usa to Keep on Providing You Browns With Science, Technology and Access to All the Magnificent Creations of the White Mind While We Dont Get to Get a Say in the Direction of the Nation Because of Demographics ? I Dont Think So. Its Time to Segregate or Leave the Usa for White People, We Have No Obligation to Prop Up Third World Races of People Who Hate Us and Want to Swallow Any Influence That Whites Have in the Nations They Built. Lets See How Smug You Are When There Are No Whites Around to Build Your Power Plants, Your Cars, Your Houses and Basically Everything You Get to Enjoy While Hating on the White Man.
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