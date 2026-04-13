Speak Life and See the Miracle Unfold | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

Ezekiel’s prophesy to dry bones becomes your invitation to speak life to the dead places—prophesy to yourself, your family, your church. You’ll learn to partner with God, trusting the process from hiding to showing, until revival breaks out in you and those around you.





Speak Life and See the Miracle Unfold

Prophetic Time | 17 November 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬





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