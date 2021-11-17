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What Happens to MMJ Markets After Legalization?
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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60 views • November 17, 2021
New adult-use markets usually see tremendous growth when sales begin. For example, sales in Illinois have grown to $127.8M in July 2021.

The impact on medical sales depends on the market. In Illinois, medical sales have remained fairly consistent since adult-use sales began. In Michigan, however, medical sales grew by 75% from January 2020 to July 2021. One key difference we found between medical and adult-use consumers in the same market is in their basket sizes.

Medical patients tend to purchase more at once, resulting in significantly lower average basket sizes for recreational customers. For example in Oregon, the pre-tax average basket size of medical patients over the previous 90 days was 99% larger than that of recreational customers.

Headset also found that medical patients are more likely to purchase Concentrates (especially in Illinois), while recreational customers are more likely to purchase Edibles and Pre-Rolls.

Show Notes:
Comparing US medical and recreational market development
https://www.headset.io/industry-reports/comparing-us-medical-and-recreational-cannabis-market-development#form

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 815 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.
Keywords
cannabismarijuana
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